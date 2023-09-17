Wyoming Crumble in Fourth Quarter, Texas Prevail 31-10

Cowboys Crumble in Fourth Quarter, Longhorns Prevail

Wyoming Cowboys fall to No. 4 Texas 31-10 after 21-point final quarter by Longhorns

Heading into the fourth quarter, Wyoming had battled toe-to-toe with the fourth ranked team in the country, tied at 10. However, quickly Texas would score 21 points to take control of the game and prevent Wyoming from seeing their first ever victory over an AP top-10 team.

The Wyoming Cowboys began the showdown without starting quarterback Andrew Peasley, who was suited up but stood on the sidelines. Instead, sophomore Evan Svoboda began the game.

With his first snaps of the season, Svoboda handed the ball off to another Cowboy making his first appearance of the season, Harrison Waylee, who took the ball for a 62-yard rushing touchdown giving Wyoming a 7-0 lead.

Texas would answer back after a three and out by both teams with a field goal after a near interception by Wyoming in the endzone. The Bert Auburn 37-yard field goal would cut the Pokes lead, 7-3 in the first.

Ending the first quarter and into the start of the second, Texas would drive 90 yards, taking over eight minutes of the clock to score their first touchdown with a one-yard touchdown to defensive lineman Byron Murphy II to take a 10-7 lead.

The remaining time in the second quarter would see only 50 yards of offense by both teams and the halftime score would be 10-7, Texas leading. The Cowboys had stunned the Austin crowd with more yards than the Longhorn, 163-120, and a better 3rd down conversion rate at three for eight compared to zero for six.

Opening the second half, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and running back Jonathon Brooks would take the Longhorns to Wyoming’s 28-yard line before a Sebastian Harsh sack that knocked them out of field goal range.

The Pokes would answer with a 77-yard, 10-minute drive to Texas’ 19-yard line and tie the game at 10 with a 36-yard field goal from the Red Shoe, John Hoyland, right before the end of the third quarter.

TIE BALL GAME 💥@jahoyland1 drills it from 3️⃣6️⃣ out pic.twitter.com/D2Oa7s8hmC — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) September 17, 2023

At this point, Wyoming had outgained the Longhorns by 50 yards with 225 total yards compared to 175. A surprising outcome, the game wouldn’t favor the Cowboys the rest of the way.

Ewers and the Longhorn offense would quickly flip the momentum in the fourth, beginning with a quick pass to Xavier Worthy and a 44-yard touchdown to give Texas the lead only 48 seconds into the quarter.

After a Wyoming three and out, a 61-yard rush by Brooks gave Texas the opportunity for a five-yard touchdown rush by Ewers to extend their lead to 14.

15 seconds later, Svoboda would throw an interception to Jerrin Thompson who returned it for a touchdown. Texas would take a 21-point lead.

Wyoming would force a fumble, recovered by Tyrecus Davis, with just under six minutes left in the game but not able to add any more points before the conclusion of the game.

Svoboda finished 17 for 28 with 136 yards and the interception. Waylee’s first appearance as a Cowboy concluded with 110 yards and the touchdown. Wyatt Wieland snagged 62 yards through the air.

Defensive lineman Harsh recorded the only sack in the game and only tackles for loss with two.

Ewers would only throw for 131 yards, but the Longhorns would combine for 185 rushing yards led by Brooks with 164 yards.

Up Next

The Wyoming Cowboys will host Appalachian State next Saturday, Sept. 23 with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. MT.

