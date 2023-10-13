Wyoming Cowboys vs. Air Force: How the Cowboys will win

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves in a must-win game against another top dog of the conference, the Air Force Falcons

WEEK 7: Wyoming Cowboys (5-1, 2-0 MW) vs. Air Force Falcons (5-0, 3-0 MW)

WHEN: Saturday, October 14 — 5 PM MST

WHERE: Falcon Stadium (37,655)

TV: CBS Sports Network

RADIO: Cowboy Sports Network

SERIES RECORD: Air Force leads all-time series 30-27-3

LAST MATCHUP: Wyoming won 17-14 in Laramie

GAME NOTES: Wyoming | Air Force

ODDS: Air Force -10.5

OVER/UNDER: 42.5 points

Another week, another Wyoming Cowboy showdown with immense implications for the Mountain West Conference (MWC). Air Force is the only team in the conference that remains with zero losses, and both teams sit just outside of the AP Poll Top 25 and Coaches Polls, with the Pokes at 27 and Falcons at 28. A victory would nearly guarantee a top-25 ranking. For the Cowboys, the last time the team reached the AP Top 25 was 1998.

This 5-1 Pokes team has re-introduced Laramie and Wyoming football fans back to a hopeful season. In the preseason, MWC media predicted Wyoming to finish sixth in the conference. Now halfway through the season, Wyoming is one win away from becoming bowl-eligible.

On Saturday, the Pokes travel to Colorado Springs to take on the Falcons. As Air Force is a double-digit favorite, how does Wyoming escape with a victory?

Wyoming will return to the Gem City 6-1 if…

First, the triple option offense that Air Force operates out of has been extremely explosive. This season is once again a hot start for the Falcons on the ground as they lead the country in rushing yards per game with 329.8 yards. Air Force has led the nation in rushing yards per game for the last three seasons. A Cowboy victory comes from slowing down the rushing attack. It is easier said than done to stop the run, but this is a must for the Cowboys.

Pokes’ defensive front must be prepared to put extreme pressure on the Falcons’ rushers. Between quarterback Zac Larrier, fullback Emmanuel Michel and running back John Lee Eldridge III, the combo has totaled 1,040 yards on the ground through five games. The Wyoming defense will most likely have the return of defensive end Sebastian Harsh, which will be a benefit.

The Cowboys are going to be stacking the box to pressure the Falcons to run game with linebackers and safeties. Potential pressure may come from linebacker Shae Suiaunoa and safety Wyett Ekeler. Against New Mexico on Sept. 30, Ekeler recorded his first career sacks and led the team with four tackles for loss.

This defense has also held typically good offenses under their season averages, holding the Texas Longhorns to 316 total yards when the team averages 486 yards, and Fresno State only put up 324 yards on a 424-yard average.

Flipping to the other side, while Wyoming has been helped with a productive run game, converting big plays with the pass will be essential for the Cowboy offense. The Air Force defense only allows 70.6 rushing yards and 153.2 passing yards per game. Converting in one area is vital, and it is more likely that Wyoming gets a passing game going.

In recent weeks, quarterback Andrew Peasley has appeared to become more healthy following a shoulder injury that prevented his appearance in the Pokes only loss at No. 4 Texas. In Wyoming’s two MWC games, Peasley has 377 passing yards, four touchdowns, 59 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

The first half of last week’s game against Fresno State was nearly perfect for the offense. Every first-half drive for the Cowboys ended in points, with three touchdowns and a field goal. Peasley was 16-for-20 with 144 yards and three touchdowns by the half. However, the second half saw Peasley go 3-for-7 and 39 yards. For a whole game, replicating that first half would be extremely helpful for a Pokes victory.

The passing game finding success also showed the Cowboy pass-catchers such as wide receiver Wyatt Wieland and tight end Treyton Welch made their names known last Saturday.

Another key to the Wyoming offense’s success is ensuring the offensive line is creating the gaps for the run game, which it has done thus far, but also guarding Peasley from taking significant hits and losses. The Air Force defense features the third and tied-for-fourth-ranked sack leaders of the MWC in PJ Ramsey and Bo Richter, with 3.5 and 3, respectively.

Wyoming has only given up eight sacks through six games, but the Air Force defense averages 2.4 sacks per game. Winning the battle at the line is key for Wyoming to keep their offense on the field and prevent the Falcons from eating up the clock.

In what will be another emotional game for the Cowboys, some might say the fourth of the season, a victory can be difficult. Typically, teams fall short after repetitive attempts in high-energy games. However, this won’t be the case for the Cowboys this weekend.

Wyoming 31 – Air Force 30

