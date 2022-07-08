Wyoming Cowboys Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Wyoming Cowboys Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Easton Gibbs, LB Soph.

The 6-2, 230-pound all-around linebacker will once again be one of the team’s leading tacklers. He came up with 131 stops with two sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss and four broken up passes over his first two seasons.

Cole Godbout, DT Sr.

The 6-4, 285-pound Honorable Mention All-Mountain West interior pass rusher led the team with five sacks to go along with seven tackles for loss. He has eight sacks with 17 tackles for loss and seven broken up passes in his three seasons on the nose.

Titus Swen, RB Sr.

A tad overlooked because of how good Xazavian Valladay was, the 5-11, 206-pound Honorable Mention All-Mountain West back has rushed for 1,122 yards – averaging 5.6 yards per carry – with eight touchdowns and caught eight passes for 70 yards in two seasons.

Jordan Bertagnole, DT Jr.

A quick 6-4 and 283 pounds, he’s going into his third season as a starter with 69 tackles and three sacks, and 9.5 tackles for loss with a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over the last two seasons.

DeShawn Woods, OT Fr.

The star recruit of the latest class, the 6-5, 285-pound versatile blocker out of Nebraska projects as a solid guard but he might get start out as a left tackle.

Treyton Welch, TE Sr.

The rising 6-3, 242-pound tight end caught 24 passes for 258 yards and two scores in his first two seasons.

Isaac White, S Soph.

The good-hitting 6-1, 204-pound free safety made 33 tackles with a sack, an interception and two tackles for loss with a recovered fumble last year.

Joshua Cobbs, WR Soph.

One of the team’s top returning receivers, the 6-4, 204-pounder caught 24 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown as a freshman.

Eric Abojei, OG Sr.

The 6-5, 330-pound big blocker will work at left guard as one of the team’s best hitters against the run. He grew into the starting job last year.

Parker Christensen, FB Jr.

Part fullback, part tight end, the 6-2, 235-pounder caught 13 passes for 127 yards last season and works as a key blocker.

