Wyoming basketball coach Jeff Linder close to deal with Texas Tech

May 9—LARAMIE — University of Wyoming men's basketball coach Jeff Linder is close to a deal to join the staff at Texas Tech, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Linder, who just wrapped up his fourth season in Laramie, is expected to join Grant McCasland's staff as a top assistant coach, Thamel posted on X on Thursday night. Linder has a 63-59 overall record in his four seasons with the Cowboys, including an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022.

Linder was the head coach at the University of Northern Colorado before being hired at UW in 2020. The Cowboys finished last season 15-17 overall and 8-10 in the Mountain West.

UW signed its ninth incoming player for next year's class earlier this week. The Cowboys are set to return just three scholarship players from last year's roster.

UW did not immediately respond for requests for comment from WyoSports.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.