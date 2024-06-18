Wynning! N’Kye Wynn on why he picked Rutgers football

N’Kye Wynn said that the culture and relationship won out in his picking Rutgers football. The four-star offensive lineman is a big part of a Rutgers recruiting class that is among the best in the Big Ten.

Rutgers is the sixth overall class in the nation according to Rivals and third in the Big Ten (behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 5 USC).

On3 ranked Wynn as a four-star and the second-best recruit in Michigan in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-5 and 285 pound offensive tackle held a strong offer list that included the likes of Arkansas, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

He spoke with the ‘D Zone’ this past weekend at a Get Mauled offensive lineman camp.

“It was really about how they worked and the relationship I built with those guys, it was kind of like home,” Wynn said on his interview with the ‘D Zone.’ “The o-line coach, coach Officer (graduate assistant Alexander Officer), we kind of related on a different level, grew up and struggled – stuff like that. He kind of just felt like that man, the guy. Know what I’m saying?”

Muskegon 2025 OT N-Kye Wynn (Rutgers commit) spoke to @KamWillerDZone following his @GetMauled_OL camp. Spoke about committing to Rutgers, winning a state championship and the expectations this year. @therealnkye @OnMuskegon @RFootball pic.twitter.com/d9KEgjbgrH — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) June 17, 2024

Wynn also singled out offensive line coach Pat Flaherty as well as head coach Greg Schiano as factors in the culture around the program.

“Coach Flaherty, we call him coach Flats. He was a good guy,” Wynn said. “He was very transparent, which is good, which I like. Then we have coach Schiano, a big family guy.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire