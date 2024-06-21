Wyndham Clark on being an Olympian: 'Coolest team I've ever made'

Wyndham Clark on being an Olympian: 'Coolest team I've ever made'

Wyndham Clark made his first U.S. Ryder Cup team last year.

Now, Clark is an Olympian.

Clark joined fellow Americans Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa earlier this week in qualifying for the Aug. 1-4 Olympic men’s golf competition at Le Golf National in Paris.

It was a huge deal for Clark, as he expressed Thursday at the Travelers Championship.

“The Ryder Cup in golf is kind of the biggest thing, but now that golf's in the Olympics, it's probably even bigger than that, because you're representing your country at such a bigger level,” Clark said. “Hopefully, all four of us can go and try to snag some podium spots and give medals to the U.S. to try to win that total medal count. But, yeah, it's pretty awesome. This probably ranks as the coolest team I've ever made, for sure.”

Clark went 1-1-1 for the U.S. team last fall in Rome. The Americans lost the Ryder Cup by five points.