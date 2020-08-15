Wyndham Championship Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

Adam Woodard

Just 18 more holes stand between the best players on the PGA Tour and the season-ending Fedex Cup Playoffs.

Si Woo Kim enters the final round of play at the Wyndham Championship in the lead at 18 under, two shots ahead of perennial “bubble boy” Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman. Billy Horschel is fourth at 15 under, with Jim Herman and Mark Hubbard T-5 at 14 under.

At the conclusion of Sunday’s final round the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings qualify for the Playoffs, which begin next week at the Northern Trust at TPC Boston.

Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s action at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players
7:50 a.m. Nate Lashley
8 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Russell Knox
8:10 a.m. Scott Piercy, C.T. Pan
8:20 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Ben Martin
8:30 a.m. Davis Love III, Troy Merritt
8:40 a.m. Matt Jones, Sebastián Muñoz
8:50 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Scott Stallings
9 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Matthew NeSmith
9:10 a.m. Scott Brown, Henrik Norlander
9:20 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook
9:30 a.m. Tom Lewis, Brian Stuard
9:40 a.m. Wesley Bryan, Matt Every
9:50 a.m. Josh Teater, Seamus Power
10 a.m. Adam Long, Matthias Schwab
10:10 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Hank Lebioda
10:20 a.m. Brinson Paolini, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:30 a.m. Michael Gligic, Vincent Whaley
10:40 a.m Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman
10:50 a.m. Tom Hoge, Chris Kirk
11 a.m. Andrew Landry, Ryan Armour
11:10 a.m. Paul Casey, Brandt Snedeker
11:20 a.m. Shane Lowry, Chris Baker
11:30 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Will Gordon
11:40 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Kramer Hickok
11:50 a.m. Adam Schenk, Rafa Cabrera Bello
12 p.m. Cameron Davis, Bo Hoag
12:10 p.m. Bud Cauley, Jason Dufner
12:20 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Luke List
12:30 p.m. Roger Sloan, Kristoffer Ventura
12:40 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Patrick Reed
12:50 p.m. Harris English, Sam Burns
1 p.m. Russell Henley, Jason Kokrak
1:10 p.m. Talor Gooch, Sungjae Im
1:20 p.m. Zach Johnson, Harold Varner III
1:30 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Tyler Duncan
1:40 p.m. Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson
1:50 p.m. Jim Herman, Mark Hubbard
2 p.m. Doc Redman, Billy Horschel
2:10 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Rob Oppenheim