Wyndham Championship Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

Just 18 more holes stand between the best players on the PGA Tour and the season-ending Fedex Cup Playoffs.
Si Woo Kim enters the final round of play at the Wyndham Championship in the lead at 18 under, two shots ahead of perennial “bubble boy” Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman. Billy Horschel is fourth at 15 under, with Jim Herman and Mark Hubbard T-5 at 14 under.
At the conclusion of Sunday’s final round the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings qualify for the Playoffs, which begin next week at the Northern Trust at TPC Boston.
Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s action at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Tee times
1st tee
|Tee time
|Players
|7:50 a.m.
|Nate Lashley
|8 a.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Russell Knox
|8:10 a.m.
|Scott Piercy, C.T. Pan
|8:20 a.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Ben Martin
|8:30 a.m.
|Davis Love III, Troy Merritt
|8:40 a.m.
|Matt Jones, Sebastián Muñoz
|8:50 a.m.
|Patton Kizzire, Scott Stallings
|9 a.m.
|Peter Uihlein, Matthew NeSmith
|9:10 a.m.
|Scott Brown, Henrik Norlander
|9:20 a.m.
|Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook
|9:30 a.m.
|Tom Lewis, Brian Stuard
|9:40 a.m.
|Wesley Bryan, Matt Every
|9:50 a.m.
|Josh Teater, Seamus Power
|10 a.m.
|Adam Long, Matthias Schwab
|10:10 a.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Hank Lebioda
|10:20 a.m.
|Brinson Paolini, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:30 a.m.
|Michael Gligic, Vincent Whaley
|10:40 a.m
|Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman
|10:50 a.m.
|Tom Hoge, Chris Kirk
|11 a.m.
|Andrew Landry, Ryan Armour
|11:10 a.m.
|Paul Casey, Brandt Snedeker
|11:20 a.m.
|Shane Lowry, Chris Baker
|11:30 a.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Will Gordon
|11:40 a.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood, Kramer Hickok
|11:50 a.m.
|Adam Schenk, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|12 p.m.
|Cameron Davis, Bo Hoag
|12:10 p.m.
|Bud Cauley, Jason Dufner
|12:20 p.m.
|Denny McCarthy, Luke List
|12:30 p.m.
|Roger Sloan, Kristoffer Ventura
|12:40 p.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Patrick Reed
|12:50 p.m.
|Harris English, Sam Burns
|1 p.m.
|Russell Henley, Jason Kokrak
|1:10 p.m.
|Talor Gooch, Sungjae Im
|1:20 p.m.
|Zach Johnson, Harold Varner III
|1:30 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Tyler Duncan
|1:40 p.m.
|Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson
|1:50 p.m.
|Jim Herman, Mark Hubbard
|2 p.m.
|Doc Redman, Billy Horschel
|2:10 p.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Rob Oppenheim