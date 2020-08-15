Wyndham Championship Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

Just 18 more holes stand between the best players on the PGA Tour and the season-ending Fedex Cup Playoffs.

Si Woo Kim enters the final round of play at the Wyndham Championship in the lead at 18 under, two shots ahead of perennial “bubble boy” Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman. Billy Horschel is fourth at 15 under, with Jim Herman and Mark Hubbard T-5 at 14 under.

At the conclusion of Sunday’s final round the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings qualify for the Playoffs, which begin next week at the Northern Trust at TPC Boston.

Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s action at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

