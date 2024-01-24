Wylie East safety Michael Henderson III commits to Texas Tech football

Another addition to the 2025 Texas Tech football recruiting class comes from the defensive side of the field.

Michael Henderson III, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound safety out of Wylie East High School, announced his commitment to the Red Raiders via social media on Tuesday.

Henderson was the District 9-6A defensive newcomer of the year as a sophomore in 2022. As a junior, he had 37 total tackles, two interceptions and seven pass deflections for the Raiders. Henderson tallied six interceptions in his sophomore year.

Offensively, Henderson rushed for 657 yards and 11 touchdowns on 78 carries, adding eight catches for 104 yards and two scores this past season.

Henderson marks Tech's ninth commit to the 2025 recruiting class. The 2024 class is ranked No. 22 in the 247Sports Composite index. Final rankings won't be revealed until after the traditional signing period in February.

TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS

The following high-school juniors have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class.

Lloyd Jones III, 6-4, 210, QB, Hitchcock; Tristian Gentry, 6-0, 165, WR, Stephenville; Isaiah Robertson, 6-0, 180, WR, Arlington; Leyton Stone, 6-2, 170, WR, Frenship; Isaiah Anderson, 6-0, 165, WR-CB, Wichita Falls City View; T.J. Tillman, 6-0, 165, WR-DB, Amarillo Tascosa; Brock Golwas, 6-1, 215, ILB, Flower Mound Marcus; Ramonz Adams, 6-1, 155, DB, Smithville; Michael Henderson III, S, 5-9, 185, Wylie East.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football gets commitment from Wylie East safety