Wycombe Wanderers Closing On Sunderland Man

Sunderland goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is close to finalising a move to League One club Wycombe Wanderers, according to journalist Ian Baker.

Bishop is expected to fall further down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light following the arrival of former Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore.

The goalkeeper is being considered for a move away to a club where he would get more first-team game time.

Wycombe are the club that have been chasing him and they are now closing in on a move for Bishop on a season-long loan deal.

The switch would be the 24-year-old’s first move away from Sunderland following his arrival from Manchester United last summer.

He played second fiddle to Anthony Patterson last season, managing just one appearance over the course of the entire season.

Sunderland still have Bishop tied down with a contract running until the summer of 2026.

Bishop will be looking to get a full season of game time at League One level for Wycombe under his belt in the approaching season.