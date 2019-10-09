Wycombe takeover: Ronald Koeman confirms role in proposed deal with Dennis Bergkamp, Henrik Larsson and Dirk Kuyt

Getty

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed acting as an advisor to a group including Dennis Bergkamp, Henrik Larsson and Dirk Kuyt as they sought to complete a takeover of League One club Wycombe Wanderers.

Reports said the trio put in a bid for the club earlier this year but the Wycombe board opted to go in another direction.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, a fresh bid could be made if a deal to sell the club to American businessman Rob Couhig falls through.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland, Koeman confirmed offering advice on the deal and said he remained available if it is revived.

"I don't know how close that is," the ex-Everton and Southampton manager said.

"I'm in the background, let me put it like that. I'm an advisor. If they want it I'm available for advice but I'm not the one who is going to invest, I'm not the one to decide how the process will continue.

"They have the dream to buy a club and they're working on that but I'm not directly involved and I didn't want that.

"I've been asked if they want some advice and if they think I can provide them with good advice I'm available. But I'm not really the one to talk about that a lot."