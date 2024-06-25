Wycombe sign Sunderland keeper Bishop on loan

Wycombe Wanderers have made their fourth summer signing by bringing in goalkeeper Nathan Bishop on a season-long loan from Championship side Sunderland.

The 24-year-old, who began with Southend, moved to Sunderland last summer following three and half years on the books at Manchester United, including a season loan at Mansfield Town.

Bishop follows the arrival of Exeter City defender Alex Hartridge, Jack Matton and Jaiden Bartolo.

"Nathan is someone that Lee Harrison (head of goalkeeping) and I have admired for a long time," said Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield.

"Lee worked with him at Southend and has kept in touch with him over the years, which played a big part in helping us bring Nathan to the club.

"He’s already got close to 100 senior appearances under his belt and will have developed his game greatly alongside some top keepers at Manchester United and Sunderland over the last couple of years."