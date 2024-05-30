Wycombe sign Exeter defender Hartridge

Alex Hartridge said his farewells to Exeter fans at their final home game in late April [Rex]

Exeter City defender Alex Hartridge has signed for fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers on an undisclosed-length deal.

The 25-year-old Grecians youth product, whose contract was due to expire at St James Park on 30 June, becomes the Chairboys' first signing for the 2024-25 season.

Hartridge made 157 appearances for Exeter after making his debut in November 2017.

He was part of the side that won promotion from League Two in 2022 and played in all but three League One games the following season.

But he had fallen out of favour under boss Gary Caldwell, making only a handful of appearances between January and the end of the season, and had already announced his intention to leave.

He can officially complete his move on 1 July, subject to EFL and FA approval.

Wycombe finished 10th in League One this season, 11 points shy of a play-off place - four points and three places above Exeter.