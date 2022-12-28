Wyche: Writing is on wall for Derek Carr that Raiders are moving on
NFL Network's Steve Wyche: Writing is on wall for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr with Raiders: They're moving on.
Head coach Josh McDaniels is benching Derek Carr for the season's final two games to give quarterback Jarrett Stidham a chance to play.
The signs were there in the last few days. But now the news has become official. The Raiders have benched Derek Carr. Head coach Josh McDaniels made the announcement at his Wednesday press conference. Jarrett Stidham will serve as the starting quarterback for the last two games with Chase Garbers coming up to be the [more]
Chargers coach Brandon Staley had an interesting answer to a question about whether officials should have ejected his Pro Bowl safety, Derwin James. Staley blamed Colts quarterback Nick Foles for putting receiver Ashton Dulin in position to be hit like James hit him. Both James and Dulin are in concussion protocol. “It’s a play where [more]
The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch. “I couldn't be more complimentary of (Carr) or the way he handled it," McDaniels said of how the quarterback took the news.
PHOENIX (AP) Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A 17-point lead nearly erased, Wisconsin dug down for one last defensive play to beat Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night.
The Eagles gave up a 3rd-and-30 on Saturday against the Cowboys and Jonathan Gannon answered for it on Tuesday. By Dave Zangaro
The Tennessee Titans got some good news when running back Derrick Henry returned to practice Tuesday but 7 players were absent before Thursday's game.