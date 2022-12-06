Wyche: Titans' firing of Jon Robinson 'just weird because of the timing'
NFL Network's Steve Wyche says that the Tennessee Titans' firing of general manager Jon Robinson is 'just weird because of the timing' of when it happened.
NFL Network's Steve Wyche says that the Tennessee Titans' firing of general manager Jon Robinson is 'just weird because of the timing' of when it happened.
Tennessee Titans fans react to the firing of GM Jon Robinson, with a mixed bag of tweets involving AJ Brown and thankfulness for team's turnaround.
Vanderbilt's Owen School of Management students can take part in a program at Nashville Superspeedway during the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race
Jamin Davis had a rough rookie campaign, but the second-year linebacker is playing a lot better this season.
Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start. The Titans announced Strunk's decision in a statement. Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, will handle player personnel for the rest of this season.
The Tennessee Titans are firing general manager Jon Robinson.
A.J. Brown simply torched his former team when the Titans visited the Eagles in Week 13, and it seems Tennessee didn't take the result too well. By Adam Hermann
Miami could help an AFC foe this week.
Pat, Charlie and James on the Jacob Trouba hit, whether they can see Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin reuniting with the Rangers and much more.
On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called Lamar Jackson week-to-week with his knee injury, noting that it’s unlikely the quarterback will play against the Steelers in Week 14. Now there’s a little more clarity on the nature of Jackson’s injury. Jackson has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his knee, according to ESPN’s Adam [more]
The Philadelphia Eagles are among three teams that all have #NFL playoff-clinching scenarios in Week 14
Bill Belichick paid a visit to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who played under Belichick with the Patriots during the 2008 season, after New England's Thanksgiving loss to Minnesota.
Mike White provided a spark last week and nearly won the game Sunday. But while he should continue to start, the Jets also clearly need to look outside the franchise to upgrade this offseason.
The NFC East and AFC East rivalry games each have playoff implications.
Here's what fans and the national media is reacting to the Tennessee Titans firing GM Jon Robinson after A.J. Brown's dominant 2-TD performance on Sunday
Brown is the second starting Dallas cornerback to suffer a season-ending injury. DC Dan Quinn pointed to second-year CB Kelvin Joseph as the most experienced option to replace Brown.
It's now or never if you need a win to get in the fantasy playoffs, so Jennifer Eakins has five players to consider dropping to make room for players with more upside.
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Whatever Andrew Luck pursues next, the former Colts QB will do it with a perspective that comes from living in what ESPN describes as "a silent hell."
Andrew Luck finally broke the silence on his retirement.