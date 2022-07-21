Wyche: Takeaways from Raiders' first day of training camp practice
NFL Network's Steve Wyche: Takeaways from Las Vegas Raiders' first day of training camp practice. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Steve Wyche: Takeaways from Las Vegas Raiders' first day of training camp practice. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and the rest of the New England Patriots coaching staff were given official titles on Thursday as the team prepares for training camp.
After the Steelers signed defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi in June, there were plenty of people who noted that Ogunjobi was suspended one game for his role in a 2019 brawl with the Steelers. Ogunjobi was playing for the Browns when Myles Garrett bashed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during an [more]
Patriots safety Devin McCourty heard Asante Samuel's comments about the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate -- and has a slightly different opinion than Samuel on the subject.
Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel spent his first five seasons in New England, but he says he was never on board with coach Bill Belichick’s program. Samuel said on the I Am Athlete podcast that many of his teammates in New England bought what Belichick was selling, to their own detriment. “Some of them be [more]
An NFL fan took to Twitter to sell some J.J. Watt merchandise only to be answered by the Arizona Cardinals player himself.
Bobby Belt, a member of the Cowboys beat, is quite confident that Ezekiel Elliott's tenure in Dallas is nearing the end.
Everything you need to know about new Packers tight end Sal Cannella.
The key to the 49ers defense might be whoever lines up opposite Nick Bosa. The team got contributions from Samson Ebukam, Arden Key, Charles Omenihu and Jordan Willis last season, especially late in the year, and Ebukam, Omenihu and Willis return. The 49ers, though, used a second-round choice on Drake Jackson, who has a chance [more]
What the Browns are getting in Isaac Rochell #Browns
This could be a positive for both the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo, reinvigorating interest in the veteran quarterback that had all but dried up since the conclusion of the NFL draft.
The Browns wanted to add another quarterback with Deshaun Watson likely to be suspended for part of the season.
A number of Dolphins players and others around the NFL shared the post as well.
Russell Wilson has Denver's wide receivers ready for training camp!
As the Bears head into training camp, let’s take a look at some sleepers on defense you should keep an eye out for this summer.
There's reportedly still interest in the free agent market for Barr.
As if Europe’s Ryder Cup campaign was not in enough of a mess after Henrik Stenson’s firing as captain on Wednesday, a major-winning candidate to replace the Swede has called the likelihood of Thomas Bjorn stepping up a “joke”.
The correspondent quizzed a player on whether St. Andrews would be his last major for a while.
Quarterback is the most lucrative position in the NFL. The top 10 of the QB salary list are the highest paid football players, at any position.
The Packers worked out 4 players, including WR John Brown. Here’s more on the players.
The starters are set at just about every position, but these young Eagles could see playing time at the expense of a veteran during the season.