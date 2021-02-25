Wyche, Silver: Ideas for how Saints can address QB question
NFL Network's Steve Wyche, Mike Silver shares ideas for how New Orleans Saints can address QB question. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Raiders reportedly are one of the destinations Russell Wilson's camp has discussed with the Seahawks, but that won't solve Jon Gruden's multitude of issues.
After the Packers lost to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game, center Corey Linsley acknowledged the possibility that he’d played his final game for Green Bay. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Linsley went even further. He went beyond saying that it is possible that he’ll sign elsewhere in free agency to saying [more]
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are headed for divorce, according to a detailed report by The Athletic on Thursday. Wilson could command up to three first-round picks, per multiple reports, and the 32-year-old has three years left on a four-year, $140 million deal he signed in April 2019. The Athletic reported the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints all have a level of interest in Wilson.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner has been struggling with a back issue since the build-up to the Australian Open and was forced to skip Spain's ATP Cup ties earlier this month. "It is with great sadness that I have to forfeit from Rotterdam," Nadal said in a statement https://www.abnamrowtt.nl/en/news/headlines/48th-edition/nadal-pulls-out-of-rotterdam. "Once I got back to Spain I visited my doctor and together with my team they’ve advised not to play this upcoming week."
Jose Becker was 57.
Watch the Game Highlights from Salt Lake City Stars vs. Austin Spurs, 02/23/2021
The Cowboys don’t have much of a choice and it’s their own stubbornness that got them to this point.
LeBron James hushed self-preservation narratives Monday night following the Lakers' latest overtime loss in which the Los Angeles All-Star played more than 40 minutes for the fourth time in February. James, 36, is averaging 38.2 minutes per game this month and played 43 minutes in Monday's 127-124 OT loss to the Washington Wizards. "I think this whole narrative of 'LeBron needs more rest' or I should take more rest or I should take time here, it's become a lot bigger than what it actually is," James said.
The PGA Tour without Tiger Woods was always inevitable purely because of age. Golf wasn't ready Wednesday to contemplate the future of its biggest star after the 10th and most complicated surgery on the 45-year-old Woods. “Listen, when Tiger wants to talk about golf, we'll talk about golf,” Commissioner Jay Monahan said at the World Golf Championship in Florida.
Gane is a solid -275 favorite at BetMGM, while Rozenstruik is at a more favorable +230.
Will Brady's knee impact his preparation for next season?
Fifteen-time major winner Woods was awake and responsive on Wednesday after a car crash the previous day in Los Angeles in which he suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula. The horrific accident stunned the world of professional sport, with some commentators speculating as to whether it could end the career of the greatest golfer of his generation.
The Utah Jazz are the real deal. The ball movement on offense is seamless, and the way the Jazz rotate on defense, it makes it difficult for teams to get the shots they want.
DeMarcus Cousins is soon to be a free agent as the Houston Rockets prepare to waive the center as early as Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Cousins is Houston's leading rebounder (7.6 per game) and is averaging a career-low 9.6 points. The Rockets intend to return to a "small ball" lineup with Christian Wood coming back from an ankle injury.
The Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a shootout on Wednesday night in Glendale, Ariz. Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak scored in the shootout for the Coyotes, who also came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Ducks 4-3 in regulation on Monday. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Pitlick and Jakob Chychrun also scored for Arizona.
Derrick Rose (New York Knicks) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 02/23/2021
Steve Letarte will be back atop the pit box for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), as he will call the shots for the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team and driver Corey LaJoie. Letarte will be the crew chief for Sunday’s race since Ryan Sparks […]
The NBA announced its list of 14 All-Star reserves for this year's game in Atlanta on March 7. There were perhaps more deserving candidates this year than ever before, which means there were plenty of worthy candidates left out.
The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson publicly said what he needed to say in the days after the Super Bowl. Someone has been speaking privately since then, and it has culminated in a lengthy item from TheAthletic.com that takes the closest look yet and the fractures and fissures in a relationship that currently seems to have a [more]