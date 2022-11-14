Wyche: 'Salute to Jeff Saturday' for starting Matt Ryan at QB
Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche: "Salute to Indianapolis Colts Interim head coach Jeff Saturday" for starting Matt Ryan at quarterback.
The stars, the studs and the duds from the Packers' win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Insider Joel A. Erickson previews Indianapolis Colts' Jeff Saturday's debut versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
Arthur Smith said the #Falcons are hopeful CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) will return to practice this week
Houston Texans wideout Nico Collins says that the team has to find ways to start finishing games following a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants.
Prescott said both Dalton Schultz and CeeDee Lamb committed the same error on his 2 interceptions; he and Lamb corrected it for an OT catch. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Wide receiver Randall Cobb could be back in the lineup for the Packers on Thursday night. Cobb has been on injured reserve since injuring his left ankle in the team’s Week Six loss to the Jets, so he is eligible to be activated this week. During his Monday press conference, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur [more]
A major development for the Panthers this basketball season.
Colts coach Jeff Saturday may have been an accident, but he hopes to start a trend. The former Colts center, more than a decade removed from playing for the team and having no college or pro coaching experience, got the interim head-coaching job in Indianapolis last week. With limited time to prepare and under challenging [more]
Greg Joseph is still struggling and it's becoming a trend
A Dick Butkus catch on a PAT gave the Bears a 1-point win on Nov. 14, 1971
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap [more]
Heavy's Sean Deveney joins us to zero in on what kind of players Boston might need, and what he's hearing about their trade plans early on.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
The Bills defense came up with a big stop of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on a first-and-goal from the 2-yard-line in overtime of Sunday’s game and they did it with a little extra assistance. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Sunday that he thought Buffalo’s defense had 12 men on the field when [more]
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]