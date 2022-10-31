Wyche: Raiders might be 'the most confounding team' in NFL through eight weeks
NFL Network's Steve Wyche says the Las Vegas Raiders might be 'the most confounding team' in NFL through eight weeks.
Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis was carted off late in Sunday’s loss to the Commanders with a knee injury and he won’t be making it back onto the field this season. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Monday that Lewis will miss the rest of the year with a ruptured left patellar tendon. Unfortunately [more]
Head coach Bill Belichick changed his tune to sing Mac Jones' praises after Sunday's win over the Jets. But as Phil Perry writes in his Week 8 Report Card, Jones and the Patriots succeeded in spite of a disastrous performance by the offensive line.
The Jaguars are reportedly keeping an eye on wide receivers who could be available.
Derek Carr played all but the last drive for Raiders Sunday. And none of his snaps occurred in Saints territory
A man of the people.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
The trade winds have already been blustery as Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Billy Napier addressed the dismissal of EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. after the shocking news broke on Monday morning.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is off-limits. Lane Kiffin made Jimbo Fisher pay for his attack on the Clipboard Wall.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Detroit Lions have fired defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, one day after it was shredded by Miami Dolphins
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
Jim Harbaugh pulled no punches, saying he can't image Michigan State's tunnel attack won't 'result in criminal charges.'