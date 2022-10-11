Wyche: Raiders could realistically win five of next six games on schedule
NFL Network's Steve Wyche discusses how the Las Vegas Raiders could realistically win five of the next six games on their schedule.
The Steelers are once again home underdogs.
After trading for Deion Jones, what does his contract situation look like and how does it impact the future salary cap of the Browns?
The Bears' two-minute drive in Minnesota ended on an Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumble, but quarterback Justin FIelds left an impression on his coaches with how he handled himself during a time of immense pressure.
Roughing the passer is the most debated NFL penalty in 2022 with the Chiefs Chris Jones and Falcons Grady Jarrett suffering from hits on quarterbacks. Lets look at the origins of the rule.
For nearly two decades the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed immune to the realities of the NFL. During coach Mike Tomlin's first 15 years on the job, Pittsburgh played exactly one game in which it was eliminated from playoff contention. It's a figure that seems all but certain to climb by several multiples in 2022 after the Steelers fell to 1-4 during an embarrassing 38-3 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
The #Bills put #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin in some mood on Sunday:
The man who was shoved to the ground by Davante Adams following the Raiders Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs has filed a police report.
The list of things that have not gone as hoped for the Steelers this season is a long one and it includes running back Najee Harris‘ performance over the first five weeks. Harris ran 11 times for 20 yards in Sunday’s 38-3 loss to the Patriots and he now has 222 yards on 69 carries [more]
I really wish Steve Wilks had told Panthers team owner David Tepper no thanks. But I understand why he essentially had no choice other than saying yes.
Check out how the kickers stack up in our Week 6 fantasy rankings.
‘Seemed like a harsh tackle’, says one social media user
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to time in the NFL. Whether it’s [more]
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
Davante Adams took out his frustration in the wrong way Monday night.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
The Kansas City Chiefs won on Monday night despite a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty called on Chris Jones during the second quarter.
Some info on the 6 players the 49ers worked out Monday.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin explained what happened during the icy postgame exchange between him and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea on Saturday.
Injuries continue to mount and the first of the byes are here, creating new challenges for fantasy managers. Andy Behrens is here to help with his top pickups for Week 6.