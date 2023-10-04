Wyche: Puka Nacua's role won't change much when Kupp returns 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Steve Wyche: Los Angles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's role won't change much when Cooper Kupp returns.
Puka Nacua has recorded more catches and receiving yards than any other wide receiver through their first four career NFL games.
How did the Rams get Puka Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Rams rookie went from 7% to 75% rostered in Yahoo leagues this week.
A pair of little-known receivers stepped up big with 238 combined yards in Cooper Kupp's absence.
The 30-year-old will miss at least four games.
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters he would not rule out placing Kupp on injured reserve.
