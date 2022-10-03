Wyche: 'Pittsburgh is not in a rebuild' after 1-3 start to '22
NFL Network's Steve Wyche breaks down the Pittsburgh Steelers after a 1-3 start to the 2022 NFL season.
Stock up, stock down following the #Bills' win over the #Ravens:
Ron Rivera assessed where his team is after four games.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tunred to Kenny Pickett in the second half against the Jets to mixed results -- a couple rushing TDs but also three INTs.
ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Falcons must find a new starting running back after placing Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve on Monday with a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith said Patterson had a minor knee procedure. Patterson will miss at least four games, leaving rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley as the top healthy running backs for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]
JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at the Steelers coaches.
Atlanta Falcons leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson is going to be sidelined for a while.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
There isn't a more serious issue facing the NFL than head trauma, and the star quarterback should consider the long-term effects, Chase Goodbread writes.
Lie detector test could be used in investigation of high-stakes game
From DK Metcalf's interesting trip to the locker room to Cooper Rush's winning formula, NBC Sports Bay Area lists the winners and losers from Week 4.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the NFL record book. Again.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 5.