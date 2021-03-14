Wyche: The one QB the 49ers should target this offseason please

MMA Weekly

Eryk Anders had his UFC Vegas 21 bout with Darren Stewart ruled a no contest after he landed a fight ending illegal knee in the first round. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Anders was clearly winning the fight when he threw the illegal knee, which resulted in the no contest. He addressed the illegal knee and his disappointment at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference following the fight. UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest