Wyche: The one QB the 49ers should target this offseason please
NFL Network's Steve Wyche shares the one QB the San Francisco 49ers should target this offseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Eryk Anders had his UFC Vegas 21 bout with Darren Stewart ruled a no contest after he landed a fight ending illegal knee in the first round. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Anders was clearly winning the fight when he threw the illegal knee, which resulted in the no contest. He addressed the illegal knee and his disappointment at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference following the fight. UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest
The 49ers announced they have tendered a one-year contract to offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, an exclusive rights free agent. The team also released defensive lineman Ronald Blair III on Friday. Brunskill started all 16 games last season. He opened last season as the starting right guard, winning the job over Tom Compton. But injuries to [more]
The New England Patriots will have a bunch of good players hit NFL free agency when the market opens Wednesday, and one of their AFC East rivals is expected to make a run at signing some of them.
The Patriots and Texans have agreed to a trade. Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, who has played his entire career in New England, is being traded to Houston for a swap of draft picks, according to multiple reports. The move comes days after the Patriots traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown from the Raiders. That move [more]
The Bears signed DE Mario Edwards to a three-year contract extension, and Twitter had plenty to say, most of which was good.
LaMarcus Aldridge has played his last game as a Spur.
Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.
This week’s edition of pickups focuses on players worth grabbing for the week ahead, and potentially the rest of the season. The emerging Kevin Porter Jr. leads the list of intriguing adds.
All 32 compensatory picks were announced for the 2021 NFL draft, and the Patriots, Cowboys and a few other teams picked up some more draft ammo.
This is amazing.
As money rises in the NFL, who will be the first quarterback to crack the nine-figure-a-year level?
David Benavidez is 23-0 with 20 KOs, but is a former WBC 168-pound champion because he missed weight his last time out.
The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.
There are a few intriguing pass rushers set to hit free agency.
Belal Muhammad rips Leon Edwards for calling for a title shot rather than a rematch.
A new 2021 NFL mock draft has the Bears trading for Russell Wilson.
We know all that has come afterward — more than 500,000 coronavirus-related deaths and 29 million COVID-19 cases in the United States alone — but for many the suspension of the NBA's 2019-20 season on March 11, 2020 was the moment the pandemic entered our waking consciousness as a threat to the normalcy we took for granted.
MOORESVILLE N.C. (March 12, 2021) – Longtime racer Bill Lester will drive the No. 17 Ford F-150 for David Gilliland Racing (DGR) at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20. Lester will make his first start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) since 2007. In total, the University of California Berkley engineering graduate has 142 starts […]
Report: Dolphins trade Shaq Lawson to Texans for Bernardrick McKinney
This is for the people who inevitably will question Belal Muhammad for not continuing at UFC Fight Night 187.