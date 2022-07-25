Wyche: One Chiefs WR that could be used like Brian Westbrook for 2022 season
NFL Media's Steve Wyche reveals the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs offensive outlook. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
NFL Media's Steve Wyche reveals the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs offensive outlook. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The #Chiefs are adding some offensive tackle depth ahead of training camp.
An original script for Donald Trump’s speech the day after the Capitol insurrection included tough talk ordering the Justice Department to “ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law" and stating the rioters “do not represent me." Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democratic member of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, tweeted out a short video Monday that included testimony from White House aides discussing Trump’s speech on Jan. 7 and a screenshot of the speech, with notes and with lines to be deleted. In one of the clips, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, confirms to the panel the document “looks like a copy of a draft of the remarks for that day” and the writing “looks like my father’s handwriting.”
Three Tide players are listed as the most overrated on their respective teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette responded to reports about his weight with a hilarious photo on Twitter.
Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt after uncovering serious recruiting violations in its football program. Here's what the NCAA discovered.
“I wanted to show up for these ladies so badly. So I was going to do whatever it took to run the heck out of my leg.”
Bowl Projections: The preseason call at the possible post-season matchups and College Football Playoff games going into the 2022 campaign.
Gamez was released from the Orange County Jail on Sunday.
American track-and-field legend Michael Johnson is being accused of racism after questioning the legitimacy of the blistering times recorded in the 100-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
A current NFL defensive coordinator offered a harsh opinion about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
Paul Finebaum predicts where Notre Dame will end up in conference realignment
What do NFL decision makers think about the Panthers' move for Baker Mayfield? Heavy's Matt Lombardo recently drew some pretty interesting thoughts about the trade.
It's hard to ignore the timing of Jaylen Brown's latest tweet as trade rumors involving the Celtics and Kevin Durant intensify.
The class of 2023 continues to create major recruiting buzz ahead of the 2022-23 season high school football season.
The Aggies will battle Texas for Javien Toviano and Anthony Hill.
The Bears are reportedly signing Michael Schofield, who's the clear favorite at right guard. Here's how fans are reacting to the move.
Athing Mu won a thrilling 800m, two world records fell and the U.S. broke the record for most medals in world track and field championships history.
The OSU freshman quarterback has grown since he arrived in Columbus, something his dad is giving him grief for on social media.
There's a method behind the 'Mack Mile'
Since the NFL removed its one-helmet rule, several teams, including the Giants and Cowboys, have introduced new alternate and throwback helmets.