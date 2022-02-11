Wyche: Odell Beckham Jr. willing to take 'hometown discount' to stay with Rams next season

    Odell Beckham Jr.

NFL Network's Steve Wyche shares Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. willing to take 'hometown discount' to stay with Rams next season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

