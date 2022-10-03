Wyche: As long as Chiefs don't get complacent, they 'will be there in the end' competing for Super Bowl
NFL Network's Steve Wyche talks Kansas City Chiefs after their Week 4 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A look at some of Purdue's 2023 commitments' weekend results ... Week 7: Cathedral beat Cincinnati LaSalle 37-6. Gilbert did not record any stats.Week 6: Cathedral beat Hammond Morton 56-0. Gilbert recorded a half sack.
The Colts have received some good injury news on running back Jonathan Taylor. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, tests on Taylor’s ankle were negative and the running back has a chance to play in this week’s Thursday matchup against the Broncos. Taylor suffered the injury on Sunday, but it didn’t really affect his playing time. [more]
Falcons running back/receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson won’t be on the field for the next four weeks. Patterson was placed on injured reserve today. That means he’ll miss at least four weeks. Although Patterson has played in all four games this season, he has been dealing with a knee injury and he needs a minor procedure. Patterson [more]
Titans HC Mike Vrabel provided updates on Monty Rice, Elijah Molden and Racey McMath on Monday.
Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their Week 4 loss vs. Giants.
Game time update for Clemson's ACC matchup with Florida State.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down who's on the rise and who's falling heading into Week 5. How can Kyle Pitts become more involved for the Falcons. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
No, Eagles fans did not boo Doug Pederson, and you should feel bad for thinking that they would.
A 27-year-old man died after falling from an escalator during Jets-Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium, the local public safety department said.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]
JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at the Steelers coaches.
There isn't a more serious issue facing the NFL than head trauma, and the star quarterback should consider the long-term effects, Chase Goodbread writes.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was livid with the officials after a controversial play in Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the NFL record book. Again.