Wyche: Lions' current roster is 'built for the long term,' including QB position
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Steve Wyche discuss the Detroit Lions.
The Jaguars will turn to Walker Little with Cam Robinson likely done for the year.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) No matter what happens in the AFC South over the next three weeks, there's little doubt the Jacksonville Jaguars are poised to be factors in the division - and maybe the conference - for years to come. The Jaguars (6-8) won for the fourth time in six games Sunday, the latest victory being one of the more memorable comebacks in franchise history. Trevor Lawrence threw a career-high four touchdowns passes, three of them to Zay Jones, and Rayshawn Jenkins returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown in overtime to give Jacksonville a 40-34 win over the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys.
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 15's biggest storylines, including the Patriots' collapse in Vegas. (Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK)
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Justin Herbert had one simple message for his Los Angeles Chargers teammates with the game tied late in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. After Tennessee tied it with 48 seconds left on Ryan Tannehill's 1-yard QB sneak, Herbert led the Chargers 52 yards in six plays, culminating in Cameron Dicker's 43-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining and a 17-14 victory that bolstered Los Angeles' playoff hopes.
Follow along as Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell talks to reporters Monday in Allen Park after the win vs. the New York Jets.
Report card: #Bills top #Dolphins, 32-29 (via @jdiloro):
The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched a postseason berth, and can clinch the NFC East and No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a win over the Dallas Cowboys
The Commanders' defense reportedly could receive a boost from the return of pass rusher Chase Young when they face the 49ers on Christmas Eve.
Michigan's 2023 recruiting class has been on an upward trend in the class rankings after a surge of recent commitments in the class. The Wolverines' class has now jumped even higher with the commitment of 2023 three-star defensive back Hayden Moore on Monday, as well as three-star athlete DJ Waller on Sunday. According to Rivals' 2023 Team Rankings, the Wolverines have cracked the Top-20 after a mostly-dormant summer that saw the Wolverines sitting around the 50s a few months ago.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Week 15 in the NFL has been full of awful officiating decisions. Here are the three games that were most affected by those mistakes.
Detroit Lions have roared back to 7-7 on the season to climb firmly into the NFL playoff race in the NFC, and now they're getting the love
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Long before the Cowboys lost to the Jaguars in overtime on Sunday, they lost linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to an all too familiar injury. Vander Esch had to leave the game with a neck injury and he carried a long history of neck issues into the game. In his postgame press conference, Cowboys head coach [more]
