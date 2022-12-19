Wyche: Lions' current roster is 'built for the long term,' including QB position

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) No matter what happens in the AFC South over the next three weeks, there's little doubt the Jacksonville Jaguars are poised to be factors in the division - and maybe the conference - for years to come. The Jaguars (6-8) won for the fourth time in six games Sunday, the latest victory being one of the more memorable comebacks in franchise history. Trevor Lawrence threw a career-high four touchdowns passes, three of them to Zay Jones, and Rayshawn Jenkins returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown in overtime to give Jacksonville a 40-34 win over the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys.