Wyche: The Lamar and OBJ connection could be dynamic
NFL Network's Steve Wyche: The Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver OBJ connection could be dynamic.
What does this mean — if anything — for the Lamar Jackson impasse?
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
Jackson reportedly had an interest in the Patriots, but one ex-player thinks he shouldn't.
Why would the Falcons not pursue Lamar Jackson?
To truly understand the Jackson-Ravens saga, you had to roll back the calendar all the way to before the 2022 season.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
Lamar Jackson's ongoing negotiations with the Ravens come down to one key theme: respect. It's the same thing Aaron Rodgers never felt like he got from the Packers.
