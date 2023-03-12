Wyche: Jalen Ramsey could 'emerge as Defensive Player of the Year' candidate
NFL Network's Steve Wyche says Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey could "emerge as Defensive Player of the Year" candidate.
NFL Network's Steve Wyche says Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey could "emerge as Defensive Player of the Year" candidate.
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said the chance to clinch a Grand Slam on home soil against England next week is the "stuff of dreams" after his side defeated Scotland 22-7 at Murrayfield on Sunday."It would be stuff of dreams really.
The Carolina Panthers traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears and the wide receiver took to Twitter to react.
A deal between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers is "essentially done." Both sides are now waiting for Rodgers to turn his key and approve the deal.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
The Dolphins have made a major move to improve their defense.
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services. With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And [more]
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
Adam Schefter says 'there is a real chance' Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter falls to the Chicago Bears at the No. 9 pick.
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly willing to trade down in the draft if they're comfortable with more than one quarterback prospect.
The waiting game continues for Aaron Rodgers. He says a decision is coming soon, but who knows how he defines the term? Assuming that the Jets find out by Wednesday whether Rodgers will accept a trade to New York, and in the event Rodgers decides not to change teams, the question becomes what will the [more]
When the Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers for No. 9, more picks and D.J. Moore, they also acquired Moore's contract. Here's how it affects their cap space with free agency opening this week.
Here’s a look at some potential free-agent targets for the Giants, as Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have vital work to build out the roster after signing Daniel Jones to an extension.
With NFL free agency effectively set to begin Monday, we've got our latest 10 observations on the Eagles, plus other thoughts. By Reuben Frank
Draymond Green certainly would have loved to have ended the Warriors' eventual overtime win in regulation, but his wallet is thankful that wasn't the case.
After Arkansas' 67-61 loss to Texas A&M at the SEC Tournament on Friday, a video of a Razorback staff member went viral and not in a good way. Jack Weaver, photo director of the Kentucky Kernel, took a video of Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman exiting the court and his phone was grabbed by Razorbacks director of internal operations Riley Hall and apparently thrown to the ground. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman left the court in a rage of f-bombs after losing to Texas A&M in the #SECMBB Tournament.
During a press conference at the Scouting Combine, Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was asked about the possibility of signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to an extension this offseason. Adofo-Mensah said that the team didn’t want to be throwing darts at the quarterback position and that the team is “always trying to be solutions-oriented and find [more]