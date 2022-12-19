Wyche: Jags can make playoffs in multiple different ways
NFL Network's Steve Wyche discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars.
TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan will skip his available extra season with the third-ranked Horned Frogs and make himself eligible for the NFL draft after the College Football Playoff.
The last play of Sunday's disaster will be what's remembered, but the continued dysfunction by the Patriots this late into the season poses way more questions than answers about the immediate future of the franchise, writes our Tom E. Curran.
No, he didn't hedge. Yes, he nearly cashed out. And there's a logical reason he let it ride.
It appears that Bo Nix is focused on having fun one more time in 2023
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 15's biggest storylines, including the Patriots' collapse in Vegas. (Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK)
The Detroit Lions were 1-6 at one point this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars were 2-6. They are now in NFL playoff contention.
Here's what Bears and Eagles players and coaches had to say about Justin Fields after another dazzling performance on Sunday:
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin; After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told [more]
Detroit Lions have roared back to 7-7 on the season to climb firmly into the NFL playoff race in the NFC, and now they're getting the love
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Week 15 in the NFL has been full of awful officiating decisions. Here are the three games that were most affected by those mistakes.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
