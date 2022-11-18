Wyche: Flow of the game will dictate how much they use Barkley
NFL Network's Steve Wyche on New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
The Rams will start their 10th different offensive line on Sunday. What might it look like?
Fantasy football analyst Marvin Elequin highlights some key top performers from Week 10 to determine if they're trustworthy going forward.
New Orleans Saints rule out 7 players on final injury report vs. Los Angeles Rams, including multiple starters on both offense and defense
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
The timeline doesn’t look good. The NFL is looking into it. With Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing arrested early Friday for DUI, it’s possible that Downing was drinking on the team plane back from Green Bay. “There is a policy that prohibits alcohol on team planes or buses,” Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy said via [more]
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end [more]
Titans running back Derrick Henry did a little bit of everything on Thursday night. Henry ran for 87 yards — which made him the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season — and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 yards. Those are his typical roles in [more]
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
The Packers had an opportunity to win their second home game in less than a week, four days after upsetting the Cowboys. For as good as Green Bay looked against Dallas on Sunday, they were the exact opposite of it on Thursday night. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a stream of pointed questions [more]
Jets rule out two starters ahead of Patriots matchup.
The Ohio State University Board of Trustees announced Thursday football ticket prices for the 2023 home football schedule.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his grills as a gift from Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Super Bowl 56.
Brandon Aiyuks missed touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 will not be forgotten by the 49ers wideout, even after the season is over.
Tyreek Hill is having a career year. Who cares? That’s irrelevant when we analyze the Chiefs’ trade, and here’s why.
Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
Week 12 of the college football season features several high-profile matchups. Here's a look at six games worth your time on Saturday.
Speaking on the 5 Clubs Podcast, Bryson DeChambeau was remorseful of his bulking regimen and warned against it.
When the Chiefs acquired receiver Kadarius Toney from the Giants, it seemed like a move with an eye toward the future. Maybe Toney would provide some lift in 2022. But there was no pressure for the Chiefs to heavily rely on the young receiver. After last week, though, it looks like the Chiefs can plan [more]
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Chargers game playing out.
Stephen A. Smith still believes in Klay Thompson, but that doesn't mean the ESPN analyst and First Take host isnt going to call the Warriors stars current slump as he sees it.