Wyche: Falcons 'are listening' to trade calls for Julio Jones

NFL Network's Steve Wyche discusses why the Atlana Falcons 'are listening' to trade calls for wide receiver Julio Jones. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

