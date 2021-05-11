Wyche examines expectations for Rams' new-look offense in 2021
NFL Network's Steve Wyche examines expectations for the Los Angeles Rams' new-look offense in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Everything in the public discourse about Russell Westbrook's career comes with a but.
MADRID (Reuters) -Alexander Zverev avenged his defeat by Dominic Thiem in last year's U.S. Open final in clinical fashion on Saturday, beating the Austrian 6-3 6-4 to reach the final of the Madrid Open. Zverev, who beat top seed and tournament favourite Rafa Nadal in straight sets in the quarter-finals on Friday, will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the Italian beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in the second semi-final. Germany's Zverev, who was champion in Madrid in 2018, made a strong start, breaking Thiem early in each set in what turned out to be a routine victory, despite a swirling wind at Caja Magica.
(Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.
Colt Brennan set records as the quarterback at the University of Hawaii from 2005 to 2007 before going on to a brief NFL career.
The Kansas City Chiefs have cut tight end Sean Culkin, who made news last month when he announced he planned to be the first NFL player to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Culkin, 27, signed a reserve/future contract in February and would have received $920,000 if he made the roster as the primary backup to six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. The recent additions of veteran Blake Bell in free agency and former Duke tight end Noah Gray in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft apparently made Culkin expendable.
Here's what Panthers defensive tackle DaQan Jones had to say about the deal.
Kent Bazemore believes that Bradley Beal took his initial comments about the NBA scoring title a bit too seriously.
Touted Seattle outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic is expected to join the Mariners Thursday. It's time to get excited. Scott Pianowski breaks down the fantasy impact.
Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski each will be without their crew chief in Sunday's Cup race.
Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."
We’re not saying anyone should vote general manager Troy Weaver as executive of the year for fielding a team that could post a .278 winning percentage, but this isn’t easy to pull off.
The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot. Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year with Greek Tsitsipas the youngest of them at 22.
Which jobs are in jeopardy this offseason?
The Bruins will face the Capitals in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, starting Saturday night. We preview the series, the key matchups, players to watch and a prediction.
Chiefs rookie minicamp begins on Friday, May 14 and the team needed space to sign undrafted rookies.
Trainer Bob Baffert says Otomax could be the source of the drug that has put Medina Spirit's victory in Kentucky Derby in jeopardy.
The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) The San Antonio Spurs used the agony of their most humiliating defeat this season as motivation for an uplifting victory, and it couldn't have come at a better time. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling to a 146-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished with 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race. ''It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open,'' coach Steve Kerr said, praising the balance.
The Packers have said they won't trade QB Aaron Rodgers, but the Broncos still believe there is a "real possibility" of getting something done for the MVP.