Wyche: Dolphins showing they are '49ers East' in 2022
Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche says the Miami Dolphins showing they are "49ers East" in 2022.
Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche says the Miami Dolphins showing they are "49ers East" in 2022.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
How dramatic were the Chiefs’ run-game improvements from a week ago? Here are the numbers.
Jimmy Garoppolo is not without flaws, but teammate George Kittle explained what makes the quarterback a winner with the 49ers.
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
The Giants benched wide receiver Kenny Golladay in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans.
The Bears' defense couldn't hold a 14-point lead. There was a lot to that went into the defensive collapse, from missed tackles to officiating mistakes. Eddie Jackson is tired of all of it.
A Colts win in Jeff Saturday's debut as an NFL coach raises eyebrows. A Raiders loss may say more about Josh McDaniels.
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson‘s start to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys felt like another chapter in an unhappy rookie season, but he and the team were able to turn things around. Watson opened his NFL career by dropping a would-be touchdown against the Vikings and he had two more drops early in Sunday’s game [more]
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a much better foe? “We got a surprise [more]
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from San Francisco's Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers for a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Justin Herbert.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
Jimmy Garoppolo explained how the San Francisco 49ers were able to turn things around the second half of their "Sunday Night Football" win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The AFC East is certainly not the least of the NFL divisions after Week 10 of the NFL season. All four teams sit above .500 entering Week 11.
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers completed a comeback over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but only after the QB exchanged some heated words with head coach Matt LaFleur.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the loss of Emmanuel Ogbah, said defensive lineman Trey Flowers isn’t on the verge of a return and said the team has no plans to replace struggling kicker Jason Sanders.
In Week 10 of the NFL season, the Vikings topped Bills in an OT thriller and Jeff Saturday got his first career coaching win with the Colts.