Wyche: Cowboys' trade for Trey Lance is a 'low risk' move
NFL Network's Steve Wyche: Dallas Cowboys' trade for quarterback Trey Lance is a 'low risk' move.
The Niners picked Sam Darnold over Lance to back up Brock Purdy.
Lance figures to get a lot of playing time on Friday night against the Chargers.
Sometimes, s*** happens. And in Lance's case, it's prevented him from getting many passing attempts and playing much meaningful football for over half a decade now.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
The 49ers drafted Trey Lance two years after Jimmy Garoppolo took the team to the Super Bowl.
