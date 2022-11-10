Wyche on Colts hiring process: It seems 'emotional' and 'short-sighted'
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly discusses the team's coaching changes.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) When San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan began his first news conference after the 49ers returned from their bye, the recitation of injuries was briefer than usual. The week off came at a good time for the banged-up Niners, who got several key players back from injuries they hope will help them make a big playoff push in the second half of the season. Among the players able to practice without limitation on Wednesday after being sidelined by injuries before the week off were versatile receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Elijah Mitchell, receiver Jauan Jennings, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and backup offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.
Jason Verrett was close to returning in Week 8. Now 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful to get the veteran CB back against the Chargers.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Kenny Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn't waste a lot of money signing him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants (6-2) host the Houston Texans (1-6-1). The 29-year-old Golladay has missed the past four games while dealing with a knee injury and he is hoping to add a spark to an injury-riddled receiving group.
Frazier, 30, is the Colts' assistant quarterbacks coach. Saturday will be coaching in the NFL for the first time.
Deebo Samuel and Kyle Juszczyk were both back in practice for the #49ers on Wednesday.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger discusses the team's coaching changes.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders must get his team to focus after the tragic death of assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son who was buried on Tuesday.
Despite his struggles this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his belief in himself is still as high as ever.
Jackson State football is 9-0 and looking for an undefeated season. Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to allow it to lead to an FBS bowl berth.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared the latest on Allen's injury Wednesday.
Check out what NFL writers are saying about Kliff Kingsbury's future as the Arizona Cardinals head coach after his team's 3-6 start.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players with bad matchups and worse situations that carry big risk to your fantasy football lineups in Week 10. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
DJ Moore and the Panthers have been the beneficiaries of a particularly odd streak. So, what is that streak? And can they take advantage of it in Week 10?
With the first half of football season in the books, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early projections for the 2023 NFL draft
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and coach Sean McVay is uncertain whether the Super Bowl winner will be ready to play Sunday against Arizona. Stafford entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consultation with the Rams' medical staff, the team announced Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford's condition resulted from action in last Sunday's 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, and the team decided to put him in the protocol after the usual weekly round of postgame health evaluations.