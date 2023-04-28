Wyche: Christian Gonzalez is the steal of '23 draft
Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche says New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is the steal of '23 draft, calling New England the NFL's version of cornerback university.
Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche says New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is the steal of '23 draft, calling New England the NFL's version of cornerback university.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Here are the issues with ESPN's draft facsimile of win probability, which hogged some of the conversation surrounding Will Levis' slide.
Will Levis wasn't a first-round pick, but many teams in the second round should be interested.
Hopkins may not be traded during the remaining days of the draft, or at all before the 2023 season begins.
Lamar Jackson had an epic Thursday, but he wasn't the only veteran QB with reason to smile. Matt Harmon examines Round 1's winners and losers.
Rob Manfred could say the A’s have no fans in Oakland. John Fisher could bemoan that if they did, the team would stay. And it wouldn’t matter that those things are false.
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the ‘Monster Mile’ at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.
It's the first time in the 21st century that the first round hasn't included at least one player from outside a power conference.
Looking for Saturday action? These are the two bets to make in ATP tennis.
F1 returns from its month-long spring break to race on the banks of the Caspian Sea for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend. It marks the first Sprint weekend of 2023, with a somewhat tweaked format from the past two seasons.
The Cardinals got tricky in the first few picks of the NFL Draft.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald unveils his top 100 players ahead of next Thursday's first round.
The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here. Finally. Celebrate with Charles McDonald's final mock.
Gibbs was the second running back off the board.
The Cardinals reportedly hired the former Eagles defensive coordinator after an illegal phone call.
The Colts hope to have their quarterback of the future.
The Houston Texans picked twice in the first three picks.
Whenever there is a high level of uncertainty, it’s always good to have a few long-shot tickets at wide odds in your pocket.
The second pick of the NFL draft has been a mystery.
Lamar Jackson's offseason included a lot of uncertainty.