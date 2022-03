The Guardian

Wide receiver gambled on NFL games during spell on sidelinesLeague says no other members of team involved Calvin Ridley was a first-round pick for the Falcons in 2018. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP The NFL has banned Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season – and possibly longer – for betting on games. The suspension means he will forfeit his $11.1m salary for 2022. “There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success – and to the reputation of everyone associated wi