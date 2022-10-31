Wyche: Bucs, Packers, Rams are 'all kind of the same team right now'
NFL Network's Steve Wyche discusses the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers, and the Los Angeles Rams.
The Green Bay Packers have lost four straight games, but Aaron Rodgers chose to preach patience after their latest defeat to the Buffalo Bills.
It looks like the Vikings may be without tight end Irv Smith Jr. for a little while. Smith injured his ankle in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team believes he suffered a high-ankle sprain. That injury usually leads to missed time in the lineup, although there’s no [more]
Should the Jaguars trade for players, trade away players, or sit tight at the deadline?
Late in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, Rams head coach Sean McVay called a short pass on third-and-4 from the L.A. 15 that quarterback Matthew Stafford completed to Cooper Kupp. With the game well out of reach, Kupp caught the pass and secured a first down, but then got twisted down as he was tackled. [more]
Copper Kupp went down with an injury on the final play of Sunday's loss to the 49ers and Sean McVay revealed he has an ankle ailment.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off their Sunday evening podcast reacting to the Green Bay Packers' 10-point loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football before recapping the rest of Sunday's Week 8 games.
The first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season have come and gone. We move on to Week 9 and look at which teams are next on the NFL bye weeks schedule.
The Vikings continue to call about veteran wide receivers before the trade deadline
The Falcons survived an overtime thriller against the Panthers and now have sole possession of first place in the NFC South.
NFL rules sometimes fail to grasp the emotional highs and lows that come with playing the sport. How can you expect Moore to even know what he's doing under such an intense emotional swing?
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Frank Schwab discuss the disappointing showing from the Green Bay Packers against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, and debate if it’s worth the Packers pushing for major moves at the trade deadline to make a run at the playoffs.
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline will follow Week 8 of the season. All 32 teams have until Tuesday, November 1 at 4 pm ET to make deals.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The trade winds have already been blustery as Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
A look at the potential candidates to replace Bryan Harsin as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.