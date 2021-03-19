Wyche: Browns have quietly been a big winner in free agency
NFL Network's Steve Wyche says the Cleveland Browns have quietly been a big winner in free agency. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Anthony Walker went to visit the Browns on Thursday and apparently liked what he saw. The linebacker will sign a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Cleveland, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Walker spent his first four seasons with Indianapolis, as the club selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 [more]
Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson has Rusty Hardin as his defense attorney. Hardin previously represented Warren Moon, Adrian Peterson, and more.
New York's rookie head coach and arguably its best defender played major roles in Carl Lawson's desire to join the Jets in free agency.
The Rams are in search of a dynamic return specialist, and Cordarrelle Patterson might be a perfect fit.
Edge rusher Samson Ebukam is ready to roll after signing a two-year contract with the 49ers.
Doug Williams explained why he thinks Ryan Fitzpatrick is a good fit for Washington on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.
The free-agent QB market is getting worse by the minute.
Word on Friday was that the Bengals would be releasing quarterback Ryan Finley, but they were reportedly able to find a trading partner before officially cutting him. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans will be acquiring Finley. There’s no word about compensation coming back to Cincinnati in the deal. Once the deal [more]
The Atlanta Falcons maneuvering around so that they can get a second first round pick would be an amazing move for them in this draft.
Marcus Mariota is due over $10 million for 2021, but the Raiders reportedly want him to take a lot less.
Rob Gronkowski will continue to add to his Hall of Fame numbers.
Spithill, who was part of Oracle Team USA's team that lost 7-1 to TNZ in 2017, helped Luna Rossa into a 3-2 lead but five successive race defeats ended his bid for a third America's Cup triumph on Wednesday. The 7-3 loss also dashed Italy's hopes of securing sport's oldest international trophy for the first time and Spithill, who skippered Oracle to America's Cup wins in 2010 and 2013, felt he had let the team down.
Ortiz insists he’s hitting harder now than he ever has as he prepares for his bout on Saturday on DAZN against ex-super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker.
While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.
Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods. A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.
Top plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 03/17/2021
You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell on QB Jared Goff: "You don't have to be a savior here'
The New England Patriots have been busy making moves in NFL free agency this week, and on Friday afternoon they officially announced 10 of their signings.