Wyche, Baldinger: Key takeaways from 49ers' win vs. Rams
NFL Network's Steve Wyche, Brian Baldinger give their key takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' win vs. Los Angeles Rams
Things were starting to look up for the Panthers in the power rankings. Then, Week 4 happened.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has exited today’s game against the Bears with an ankle injury. Jones suffered the injury when he was taken down late in the third quarter. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on, and he hasn’t been ruled out of the game, but he came out and the Giants termed [more]
The 49ers' defense kept the Los Angeles Rams out of the end zone for four straight quarters in their 24-9 win Monday night at Levis Stadium. Nick Bosa is not surprised.
The Patriots are reportedly set to add a quarterback to their practice squad. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to sign Garrett Gilbert on Tuesday. With Mac Jones dealing with an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer in the concussion protocol, rookie Bailey Zappe is currently the only healthy quarterback in [more]
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) With Daniel Jones limited by an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor down with a concussion midway through the fourth quarter, New York Giants rookie coach Brian Daboll reached for his grease board and went to work. Jones ran for two first-half touchdown before his injury and Saquon Barkley capped a 146-yard rushing effort by running a last-resort wildcat offense in leading the Giants to a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. ''I just think that's what you do in a leadership position,'' Daboll said after the Giants improved to 3-1, their best start since 2011.
The Giants were able to put the finishing touches on a win over the Bears on Sunday despite being without a healthy quarterback, but beating the Packers in London this week looks like a taller task given the current state of affairs. Head coach Brian Daboll said that Daniel Jones‘ ankle was “feeling a little [more]
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
The newspaper owned by the family who owns the sports media outlet that eventually will employ Tom Brady continues to break significant news about Brady’s personal life. Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post reports that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have hired divorce lawyers. The Post previously reported that marital discord caused Brady’s 11-day training-camp [more]
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
Following the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel dropped an amazing quote regarding how he views opposing defenses.
During the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Steph Curry dropped by "ManningCast" and had a blast.
The Commanders are just four weeks into the Carson Wentz experience, but things already sound like they're turning for the worst in our nation's capitol. By Adam Hermann