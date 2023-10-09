Wyche: How 5-0 Eagles compare to 5-0 49ers 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Steve Wyche discusses the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
San Francisco plays Gregory's former team, the Cowboys, this weekend.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.
The Eagles have a great roster, but don't forget the O-line.
There's too much at stake for the Cowboys to accept that they're not among the league's best just five weeks into the season. There's just nothing to indicate that they are.
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
Emmanuel Moseley tore his left ACL last season and was making his season debut with the Lions on Sunday.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
