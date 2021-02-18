Wyche: How $180M salary cap may affect veterans' contracts in 2021

Associated Press

Whether or not Naomi Osaka claims the Australian Open championship — and make no mistake, she will be expected to win — this much seems certain: Tennis has a new dominant force. Sure, it’s clearly possible that Osaka could be beaten by the 22nd-seeded American Jennifer Brady in the title match at Melbourne Park on Saturday. Brady is, after all, emerging as a force on hard courts, too, thanks to a big serve and big forehand.