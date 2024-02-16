Wyc Grousbeck reveals a major documentary covering the Boston Celtics is in the works

Fans of the Boston Celtics will be happy to hear that there is a major documentary in the works about their favorite ball club. It came to light in a recent interview with lead Celtics Governor Wyc Grousbeck on WEEI’s “Greg Hill” show that the team is working on a multi-episode film covering the recent history of the storied franchise similar to “The Last Dance“.

Per Grousbeck, film crews are following the team around this season in their behind-the-scenes life as the Celtics close in on their pursuit of the holy grail of all NBA honors, the long-elusive Banner 18.

Grousbeck and the hosts also get into the job head coach Joe Mazzulla has been doing, Jayson Tatum’s MVP case, and lots more in a wide-ranging interview that covers the gamut of recent Boston news.

Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire