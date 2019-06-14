Wyc Grousbeck insists Celtics have 'aggressive' mindset this offseason originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The next few weeks could fuel or dash the Boston Celtics' dreams of winning an NBA championship. And Wyc Grousbeck is well aware of the stakes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"This is the most uncertain offseason since 2007," the Celtics co-owner said in a recent interview with the Boston Herald's Mark Murphy.

Grousbeck isn't wrong; amid reports that Kyrie Irving is "prepared" to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, persistent Anthony Davis trade rumors and the murky futures of Al Horford, Terry Rozier and Marcus Morris, the C's could have a completely different roster at this time next month.

"We have so many options this summer, that I really don't know what will happen over the next two to three weeks," Grousbeck said. "That's the fun of it, and the stress of it."

That 2007 offseason resulted in the Celtics landing Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett to form a "Big Three" in Boston that won the NBA title in 2008. If president of basketball operations Danny Ainge manages to pry Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans and convince Irving to stay, there's a real chance of the C's following that blueprint.

At the very least, it sounds like Grousbeck is intent on Ainge and the Celtics' front office shooting their shot.

"I don't have any interest in being mediocre for the next 10 or 15 years," Grousbeck added. "I'd rather go for it, hit the driver, off the fairway, I occasionally do that. Absolutely that Kyrie trade (with Cleveland in 2017) felt like the right thing to do and was the right thing to do.

Story continues

"I completely share Danny's outlook and support it, of looking at options that are aggressive and could lead to a championship. That's the mindset."

Boston has other options if Irving walks and Davis goes elsewhere, as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are solid foundational pieces to build around. But the Celtics front office certainly doesn't seem interested in a rebuild, so expect the C's to be in the thick of trade talks and free agent rumors through next Thursday's NBA draft and into July free agency.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.