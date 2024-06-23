Wyc Grousbeck confirms Al Horford will return to Celtics next season

Al Horford is an NBA Champion. The veteran big man has been an important part of the Boston Celtics rotation during both of his tenures with the franchise. On Monday (June 17,) Horford won the first championship of his career. At 38 years old, there were questions surrounding his future despite him having another year left on his current contract.

During a recent interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show”, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck confirmed that Horford would be back with the Celtics next season as he looks to help the team defend its championship. Horford will be 39 by the time next season ends and could be playing his final year in the NBA.

This season was the first time Horford had come off the bench. However, he proved that he was still more than capable of being a starting big man in the NBA, stepping up to fill in for Kristaps Porzingis during the Celtics’ postseason run.

You can watch Grousbeck’s full interview by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire