Wyc Grousbeck on Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla this season

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was just named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for December, but if you had told this to Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck probably wouldn’t have been too surprised.

Speaking in a recent interview with the hosts of the WEEI “Greg Hill Show,” Grousbeck shared how happy he was with the work Mazzulla was doing. “You have to give Joe an ‘A,'” he said via MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “Joe is just a guy that you can just instinctively, when you meet him and spend time with him, I would imagine as a player if he’s coaching you, you would feel like you want to make him proud of you.”

“He’s one of those guys where his opinion counts,” added the Celtics lead governor. “He’s very honest and open about how he feels and why he feels that way. You want to be on the good side of that as a player.”

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire