Wyatt Teller ready to ‘know what is going,’ ‘be done with’ Watson uncertainty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jared Mueller
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

While NFL players are larger than life, often make more money than any of us will ever see and some become very famous, they are also just human beings. That can sometimes be hard to remember and can lead fans and media to treat them as something other than that.

With the Cleveland Browns and QB Deshaun Watson, fans would like to be done talking about the uncertainty of what will happen. While they want what is best for the team and/or fair punishment, closure is a strong desire at this point.

The same may be true for Browns players as well. OL Wyatt Teller, starting at the 45-second mark of the below video, made that clear saying “…we want to know what is going on and be done with it.”

Teller noted that any team would want the same and that he is focused on what he can control primarily.

Yesterday on ESPN Radio, beat reporter Jake Trotter also noted his impression, from one of the team’s starters, that the lack of resolution could be causing negativity:

A resolution could be coming by next week but nothing is guaranteed. Roger Goodell has appointed Peter Harvey to hear the appeal. The former New Jersey Attorney General helped the league create its conduct policy and has worked with the league on previous discipline issues.

It is likely that Harvey will come with a tougher discipline sentence for Watson. If Watson and the NFLPA decide to file a lawsuit in federal court, the situation could continue to drag on for much longer.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Browns in limbo while QB Deshaun Watson's saga shifts again

    When owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam returned from Houston in March with Deshaun Watson under contract, the Browns' long search for a franchise quarterback — a fruitless 20-year odyssey — appeared to be over. The NFL's decision to appeal the six-game suspension for Watson handed down by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who ruled he violated the league's personal conduct policy, has left the Browns in limbo and potentially considering other QB options for the 2022 season. Only days ago, the Browns, who have started a league-high 32 quarterbacks since their 1999 expansion rebirth and traded former No. 1 overall pick and four-year starter Baker Mayfield to Carolina last month, were prepared to be minus Watson for less than half this season.

  • NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson

    The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter isn't public knowledge, also said Watson would be required to undergo treatment before he could be reinstated. The NFL's appeal gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty.

  • Trey Lance's dual-threat skill admired by 49ers' Kyle Shanahan since college

    49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has admired Trey Lance's dual-threat skill since the 22-year-old was at North Dakota State.

  • Darrius Shepherd quickly turned heads at Broncos training camp

    Darrius Shepherd is off to a good start with the Broncos.

  • Tony Buzbee, Ashley Solis discuss Deshaun Watson cases, NFL

    Ashley Solis, one of the 30 women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, spoke alongside attorney Tony Buzbee about the cases and the NFL proceedings.

  • NFL appeals Deshaun Watson ruling, Roger Goodell seeks suspension of at least one year: source

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed Deshaun Watson’s six-game ban on Wednesday and is seeking a suspension of at least one year, a source told the New York Daily News. Legal experts also believe Goodell, or an appointee, could levy a stiff fine on top of that. Judge Sue L. Robinson’s six-game Monday ruling fell way short of the “unprecedented” punishment the league was seeking for a ...

  • Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring

    For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided he was going to move on [more]

  • Giants great Osi Umenyiora explains how he earned $41M extension in 2005

    Retired New York Giants DE Osi Umenyiora shares an interesting story about how he earned a $41 million extension in 2005.

  • Cincinnati Bengals help donate over $100k to Covington Catholic for new athletic facility

    Covington Catholic High School is opening a new athletic facility after receiving a donation from the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Coach Hammon urges Putin to free Brittney Griner

    STORY: Hammon: "The time that she served over there, enough's enough.”In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Becky Hammon, current head coach for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, and a six-time league all-star player who once represented Russia at the Olympics has made a plea for Russian President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release American star player Brittney Griner.Hammon: “...you know, so many players have gone over to Russia, including myself. Russia's been very good to us as athletes. So to see, you know, Britney being detained, like I said, it's upsetting…I just ask the Russian government to do the right thing. It's never too late to do the right thing. And I think at this point, like I said, whether she did or didn't, it's time to send her home."Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and center for WNBA team Phoenix Mercury, was detained in Moscow when agents found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage on Feb. 17.Her arrest came days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, thrusting Griner into the center of a geopolitical tussle.Hammon played during the off-season for several Russian teams, a common move for WNBA players seeking to supplement incomes that are lower than their male counterparts'.Hammon: "It's hard to imagine, though, that if this was, you know, LeBron James, that he'd still be sitting over there in a jail cell. Maybe he could be. Maybe not. I don't know. But it's hard not to let your mind go there."Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States made a "substantial offer" to Russia to release Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, whom the United States also considers to be wrongfully detained in Russia.A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death.”Moscow has said no deal has yet been done.Griner - who pled guilty to all charges- is expected to return to a Russian court on Thursday for closing arguments in her trial. She faces up to 10 years in prison.Hammon: "There's worry anyways when people are overseas, you know, when you're separated from your family. Now you add in everything that's going on politically. You factor in the war that's going on. It just heightens all the anxieties and all the fears."

  • Highest-rated Browns in Madden video game history

    Our guy @joshkeatley16 did the hard work and found the highest-rated Browns in Madden video game history #Browns #Madden

  • Lawyer for Deshaun Watson accusers calls on Roger Goodell to 'do the right thing' in suspension appeal

    Tony Buzbee also criticized arbitrator Sue Robinson’s six-game suspension of the Browns quarterback as a “kiss on the cheek.”

  • 2022 Michigan Football Roster Release: First Observations

    Lon Horwedel With fall camp kicking off, Michigan has released its official roster for the 2022 season. Let's take a look at some quick observations scrolling through the roster. Position Changes Looks like one experiment may continue while another will not.

  • Postgame analysis: Jags start preseason with a 27-11 loss to Raiders

    The #Jaguars fell to the Raiders Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game as the offense couldn't really get much going. However, Travon Walker did flash.

  • How many USMNT players are in the English Premier League?

    The 2022-23 English Premier League season will feature numerous USMNT first-teamers. Heres a look at who those players are.

  • Ndamukong Suh reportedly not “remotely close” to deal with Vikings

    Vikings and Suh remain far apart in contract talks.

  • UPS drivers say heat levels in their trucks without AC are reaching as high as 121 degrees

    Drivers shared photos of heat readings from their trucks that showed temperatures ranging from 116 to 121 degrees.

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. taking it very old-school with a Sun Drop Chevy at North Wilkesboro

    NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., who raced at North Wilkesboro as a teenager, will return there on Aug. 31 to run a late-model Chevy.

  • NFL appealing Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension

    Mackenzie Salmon and Lorenzo Reyes reflect on Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension.

  • Former attorney general to hear appeal of Watson suspension

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has handed off Deshaun Watson's discipline case to a lawyer with league connections and expertise in domestic violence and sexual assault. Goodell chose former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey on Thursday to hear the league's appeal of the six-game suspension without pay given to Cleveland's quarterback, whose playing status hangs in the balance. Watson was suspended this week by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league's personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women in Texas.