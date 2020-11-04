Wyatt Teller: measuring the right guard’s impact on the Browns offense

For a guy who was considered the biggest question mark on the Cleveland Browns offensive line entering the season, Wyatt Teller has instead proved the most indispensable. The Browns have sorely missed the right guard since he left Week 5 with a calf injury.

Teller hasn’t played since, and his status remains week-to-week. The Cleveland offense has not been the same without him. Yet it can be tough to quantify exactly how much an offense misses a lineman.

In Teller’s case, we have some data now with enough of a sample size to demonstrate the right guard’s absence.

From Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, with a nod to Sports Info Solutions,

Teller has been out since Week 5 with a calf injury, and the differences in Cleveland’s offense are easy to spot. With Teller this season, the Browns have averaged 6.8 yards per carry, and 3.9 without him. Their blown block pressure rate, per Sports Info Solutions, is 5.5% with Teller, and 9.2% without him. And Cleveland’s total Offensive EPA is 0.14 with Teller, and -0.07 without him.

That’s a pretty striking difference with and without Teller. The data there separates out the simultaneous loss of RB Nick Chubb, who was the NFL’s third-leading rusher when he went on injured reserve.

Teller is hopeful to return in Week 10 following the team’s much-needed bye week.