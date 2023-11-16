Wyatt Teller, Dawand Jones return to Browns practice

The Browns got a couple of key offensive linemen back on the field for Thursday's practice.

Guard Wyatt Teller (ankle) and tackle Dawand Jones (knee) both participated during the day's session after they were sidelined on Wednesday. Teller was a full participant and Jones was limited.

Jones missed last week's win over the Ravens. He had been playing right tackle, but with left tackle Jedrick Wills now on injured reserve, there's a chance Jones could play on the left against Pittsburgh if he's healthy enough to take the field.

Safety Grant Delpit (rest/shoulder) and tight end David Njoku (rest/knee) were both limited after they didn't practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (neck), cornerback Greg Newsome (groin), and defensive end Alex Wright (knee) were all upgraded from limited to full.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion) remained out of practice. Receiver David Bell (knee) and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (groin) remained limited. Guard Michael Dunn (calf) and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) remained full.

Linebacker Matthew Adams (not injury related - personal) did not practice for the second consecutive day.