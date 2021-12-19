With their Week 15 game against the Raiders pushed back to Monday, the Browns have more time for players to test their way off the COVID-19 reserve list and one starting offensive lineman has done that.

According to multiple reports, right guard Wyatt Teller will be activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday. Teller went on the list Tuesday.

Nineteen other players on the Browns’ active roster remain on the reserve list. That list includes left tackle Jedrick Wills and right tackle James Hudson, so Teller’s return doesn’t guarantee the Browns will have their complete offensive line available on Monday.

The Browns have also activated linebacker Anthony Walker and defensive end Takk McKinley over the last couple of days. The deadline for others to be cleared is 2 p.m. ET on Monday.

Wyatt Teller coming off COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk